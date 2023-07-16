ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Georgina Ibeh Causes A Stir With New Loved-up Photos Of Herself And Actor Ugezu J Ugezu

Nollywood actress, Georgina Ibeh, has used her latest Instagram post to share new loved-up photos of herself and actor Ugezu J. Ugezu. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, in which the two of them appeared to be in a loving mood together. The majority of her fans who saw the post could not help but react as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

This time, she showed up in a jumpsuit outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied nicely done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin, while the actor showed up in a native outfit and a cap. She looked comfortable and relaxed around the actor as they shared a hug.

She captioned her post by saying, “A new project.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them. The two of them met on a movie set, where they will feature in the same movie together as lovers.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed to see the two of them in a loving mood together, as they reacted positively to it, while others who are anticipating the release of the movie also reacted positively to it.

