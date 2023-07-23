Actress Georgina Ibeh Causes A Stir With New Loved-up Photos Of Herself And Actor Ray Okafor

Nollywood actress, Georgina Ibeh, has used her latest Instagram post to share new loved-up photos of herself and actor Ray Okafor. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, in which the two of them were seen in a loving mood as they enjoyed a beautiful moment together. The majority of her fans who came across the post could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

In her new post, she showed up in a gown outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a nice-looking hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied nicely done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin, while the actor dressed up in a suit and a sunshade. She looked comfortable and relaxed around the actor as they shared a hug.

She captioned her post by saying, “I can’t stand without heels filming with tall Ray Okafor, you cannot intimidate with your height. Nice working with you, dear.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them. The two of them met on a movie set where they would both feature and act together in the same movie as lovers.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed to see the two of them acting in the same movie together, as they reacted positively to it, while others who are anticipating the release of the movie also reacted differently to it.

