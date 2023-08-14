ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress, Eniola Badmus Shares Beautiful Photos of her Childhood on IG.

Nollywood veteran actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to instagram to upload lovely pictures showing the moment she was still growing up as a child.

The businesswoman took to her official Instagram page to share lovely pictures of herself as a child, as she received several reactions from her fans and followers on the social media platform.

Eniola Badmus is one among the many talents in the Nollywood industry that has never failed to intrigue her audience with her unique acting skill.

Such skill has made her to gain prominence in the film industry over time and has enabled her to feature in several mind-blowing movies with the likes of Funke Akindele, Mike Ezuruonye, Tobi Bakare, Desmond Elliot, Tonto Dikeh and several others.

The Nollywood actress has also extended herself to the other sectors of the economy, including the political sectore where she has successfully establish herself as a major contributor to the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

