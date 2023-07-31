Actress, Destiny Etiko Stirs Reactions As She Shares Lovely Moments With Her Mother Online

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has got many people talking on social media with few minutes video of herself with her beautiful mother. She could be seen in the video with her mum playing, eating, dancing very tough, embracing each other very tight, and having quality time together.

She said in her post it’s always a wonderful moment with my world. She asked if her fans and followers do always play like this with their mum.

Destiny Etiko is an Award winning Nigerian Nollywood actress, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Entrepreneur, Model, and Brand influencer with about 5,200,000 followers on her page. She is also a brand ambassador to several organizations and companies in Nigeria. She is rated one of the most popular and highly talented actresses in the industry, who is well known for her actions and versatility in the films. Destiny Etiko has featured in several movies and as well produced a number of films to her credit.

Checkout some people’s comments today.

Sunnewsop (

)