Actress Destiny Etiko shares new stunning pictures to celebrate her birthday

The popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko clocked a new age today and she has taken to her social media account to celebrate herself. The Nollywood star shared new stunning pictures and expressed gratitude to God to mark her birthday today.

While celebrating her birthday on her official Instagram page, she wrote “Happy blessed birthday to Etiko Destiny Chinemelum”. She said she is so thankful to God Almighty because it’s indeed an honor to see another blissful year. She said this new chapter of her life will bring a blessing and not a curse.

Her birthday caused lot of reactions online, many people have gone to social media to wish her well, some wished her more success in her career while others wished her all the good things in life.

A very happy birthday to Destiny Etiko, we wish her longlife and good health.

Wish her a happy birthday in the comment section below.

FavourofGod2 (

)