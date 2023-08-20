ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress, Debbie Shokoya Shares Loved Up Photos With Her Husband To Celebrate His Birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

Nollywood actress, Deborah Ajijolajesu Shokoya also known as Debbie Shokoya has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable loved up pictures with her husband to celebrate his birthday as he turned a year older. I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.She was seen in the adorable pictures with the celebrant very excited with beautiful smiles on their faces and having quality time together, as they posed for the camera in styles.

While celebrating her husband on his birthday, she captioned her pictures,” Happy birthday Oko Ajijola. May your days be long. May your happiness be forever. Thank you so much for being you, for being intentional. May you continue to be my Shinning crown. God bless you okomi.

Her colleagues such as Omowunmi Ajiboye, Kemity, fans, and followers have also gushed out to the comments section to drop their lovely birthday wishes to him.

Sunnewsop (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

What my mum and siblings told me about my height when I was six years old- Chinedu Ikedieze

18 mins ago

BBN: Even Though I’m The Hottest In The Room, Guys Will Ignore Me & Go For Small Girls – CeeC

31 mins ago

Nothing Can Break Me, Absolutely Nothing I Repeat-Bobrisky Reveals Few Days After His Father’s Burial

1 hour ago

Video: Let The Single Breath! Tobi Leaves Singles Drooling as He Rocks Pregnant Wife’s Outfit

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button