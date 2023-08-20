Actress, Debbie Shokoya Shares Loved Up Photos With Her Husband To Celebrate His Birthday

Nollywood actress, Deborah Ajijolajesu Shokoya also known as Debbie Shokoya has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable loved up pictures with her husband to celebrate his birthday as he turned a year older. I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. She was seen in the adorable pictures with the celebrant very excited with beautiful smiles on their faces and having quality time together, as they posed for the camera in styles.

While celebrating her husband on his birthday, she captioned her pictures,” Happy birthday Oko Ajijola. May your days be long. May your happiness be forever. Thank you so much for being you, for being intentional. May you continue to be my Shinning crown. God bless you okomi.

Her colleagues such as Omowunmi Ajiboye, Kemity, fans, and followers have also gushed out to the comments section to drop their lovely birthday wishes to him.

