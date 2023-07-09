ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress, Debbie Shokoya Celebrates Her Beautiful Mother-in-law On Her Birthday With Lovely Photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Deborah Ajijolajesu Shokoya also known as Debbie Shokoya shared adorable pictures with her beautiful mother-in-law on Instagram page to celebrate her birthday today. The celebrant was seeing in the lovely pictures rocking different beautiful matching native dress, as she posed for the camera in styles. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.While celebrating her mother with the lovely pictures shared, she said in her post Epistle won’t explain it. I am glad and proud to have you as a mother-in-law. Your calmness and motherly love is amazing. Thank you for Birthing the most handsome, caring, and supportive man(Oko mi). Thank you for all you do for us ma. Thank you for being so strong.

She prayed that May this new year mark greatness mummy. May you be filled with joy. May Allah bless you beyond measures. May you be filled with genuine happiness that can’t be explained. I love you mummy.

