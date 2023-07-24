Actress Clarion Chukwurah Shows Off Her Stunning Looks As She Clocks 59 (Photos)

Nollywood divas usually capture the attention and admiration of their fans each time they celebrate their birthdays. Just in, Clarion Chukwurah flaunted her adorable appearance to marks her 59th birthday. The actress, who clocked 59 today, displayed a stunning image of herself wearing a stylish traditional head tie.

Clarion is a fashionista who can make the most of any available accessory to look great. There is no denying that she possesses a sophisticated sense of style and is endowed with the ability to appear stunning. She just turned 59 and decided to flaunt her beautiful look on social media.

Even in her new age, Clarion knows how to grab attention on the internet. She just shared pictures of herself looking stunning on Instagram, which were accompanied by a caption that read: “Today, as I begin my last year on the 4th floor, I look back and say thank you, Father. Happy 59th birthday to me.”

