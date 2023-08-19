Actress Chioma Nwaoha Replies A Male Fan Who Asked If She Has A Boyfriend And That He Likes Her

Nollywood actress, Chioma Nwaoha, has used her latest Instagram post to respond to one of her male fans, who asked if she has a boyfriend while also stating that he likes her. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she responded to him in a simple way.

The actress, who did not hold back from giving him a response, simply replied to him by writing the word “smiles,”, which shows that she finds the statement from the male fan funny. The actress has managed to keep her relationship status off social media, and it is unclear whether she would be interested in the male fan or not.

In the statement made by the male fan on her Instagram story, he said, “Do you have a boyfriend? Because I think I like you.” The actress was quick to give him a response by saying, “Smiles.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

