ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Chioma Nwaoha Replies A Male Fan Who Asked If She Has A Boyfriend And That He Likes Her

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

Nollywood actress, Chioma Nwaoha, has used her latest Instagram post to respond to one of her male fans, who asked if she has a boyfriend while also stating that he likes her. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she responded to him in a simple way.

The actress, who did not hold back from giving him a response, simply replied to him by writing the word “smiles,”, which shows that she finds the statement from the male fan funny. The actress has managed to keep her relationship status off social media, and it is unclear whether she would be interested in the male fan or not.

In the statement made by the male fan on her Instagram story, he said, “Do you have a boyfriend? Because I think I like you.” The actress was quick to give him a response by saying, “Smiles.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBNaija All Stars: Neo washes Ilebaye’s pants

2 mins ago

I knew something was wrong with me when I noticed my younger brother was taller than me – Chinedu

2 hours ago

“I’m Hiding My Wife And Children From The Public Because I Don’t Want My Life To Affect Them” Chinedu Ikedieze

2 hours ago

Video: “Solidstar is really sick, and needs urgent support” — Singer’s brother cries for help

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button