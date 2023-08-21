ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Chioma Nwaoha Replies A Fan Who Asked How Many Guys Are Crushing On Her In The Industry

Nollywood actress, Chioma Nwaoha, has used her social media post to respond to a fan who asked how many guys are crushing on her in the movie industry. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she gave the fan a straightforward answer to his question.

The actress, who did not hold back from giving a response, replied to the question by telling him how she was supposed to know the number of guys crushing on her in the movie industry.

In the statement made by the male fan on her Instagram story, he said, “How many guys in the industry are crushing on you?” Chioma Nwaoha replied quickly to him by saying, “How will I know?”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame in recent times.

