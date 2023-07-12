Actress, Chacha Eke Celebrates Her Colleague, Rita Dominic On Her Birthday With Lovely Pictures

Popular Nollywood actress, and filmmaker, Cha-cha Eke has celebrated her colleague, Rita Dominic on birthday today, 12th July, 2023. She took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures of Rita Dominic to celebrate her birthday as she turned a year older. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day..

Rita Dominic was born on July 12, some years ago marks her birthday celebrations today. She wrote: Happy birthday Queen Red. She prayed that she continues to enjoy God’s unlimited blessings in this her new season and beyond. Stay blessed Ma’am.

The celebrant seeing in the adorable pictures looking more beautiful, attractive, stunning classy and gorgeous with her lovely makeup and hairstyle, as she posed on camera in styles.

Rita Dominic is rated one of the most beautiful Nollywood actresses we have in the industry. She is well known for her actions and versatility in the Nollywood movies. She has been very active in her acting career over a decades, and has featured in several blockbuster films. She is intelligent and rated one of the most sought after actresses in the industry.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

