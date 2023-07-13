ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress, Bukola Awoyemi Celebrates, Her Colleague, Moupe Jayesimi On Her Birthday With Lovely Photos

Nollywood Yoruba actress, Bukola Awoyemi also known as Bukola Arugba has celebrated her colleague in the movie industry, Modupe Jayesimi on her birthday. She took to her Instagram page to share lovely pictures of Dupe Jaiyesimi to celebrate her birthday. I wish her a happy birthday and God bless her new age .The was seeing in the adorable pictures very excited with beautiful smiles on her face rocking beautiful different matching native outfits with beautiful head tie styles, poses for the camera in styles.

Module Jayesimi is a Veteran Nollywood Your a actress, Public figure, Wife, Mother, Filmmaker, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with a lot of followers on her page. She has been very active in her acting career over a decades. Module Jayesimi is well known for her roles in Yoruba films such as Housewife, Mother-in-law, Villager, Mother,Comedy, and others. She is a good roles interpreter and has featured in several films.

Her colleagues, fans, and followers have also sent their birthday wishes to her.

