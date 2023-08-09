Actress, Allwell Ademola Celebrates Her Birthday With Adorable Pictures

Popular Nollywood actress, Allwell Ademola has taken to Instagram page to share adorable pictures of herself to celebrate her birthday as she clocks 41 years old. She looks beautiful, adorable, attractive, and gorgeous in her lovely dress she rocked as she posed for the camera in styles. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. Allwell Ademola was born on August 9, 1982 in Lagos State where she was raised but actually hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

While celebrating her birthday with adorable pictures shared, she captioned her picture,” Today, we celebrate me.bi didn’t choose this birthday, the birthday chose me. Happy Birthday Eniobanke. I always proud of you”.

Allwell Ademola is an Award winning Nollywood actress, Producer, Director, Singer, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 1,100,000 followers on her page. She is very talented actress, gifted, versatile, and exceptionally good in acting. She has featured in seven Yoruba films.

Checkout some people's comments below.

