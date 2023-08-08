Actress, Aishat Raji Celebrates Her Birthday With Adorable Pictures Online

Nollywood actress, Aishat Raji has celebrated her birthday today with adorable pictures of herself shared on Instagram page. She looks so beautiful, attractive, and gorgeous in her lovely green well designed gown dress she rocked with beautiful hairstyle and makeup, as she posed for the camera in styles.

Aishat Raji was born on August 8, some years ago marks her birthday celebrations today.

While celebrating her birthday with lovely pictures shared, she said in her post it’s my birthday. I am thrilled to be another year older today. Almighty Allah has been kind and merciful to me in all these years. Which of his favours can I deny?. On this phenomenal day, I wish myself pure happiness that never ends, good health, prosperity, and a long life. She asked fans, and followers to please make a genuine prayer for her.

His colleagues such as Bukky Raji , Adebimpe Akintunde, Dele Ogundipe, fans, and followers have also sent their birthday wishes to her.

