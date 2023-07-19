Actress, Adunni Ade Celebrates Kate Shaw On Her Birthday With Adorable Pictures Online

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has celebrated her colleague in the movie industry, Kate Shaw on her birthday today. She took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures of Kate Shaw to celebrate her birthday as she turned a year older. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.

Kate Shaw was born July 19, some years ago, marks her birthday celebrations today.

The celebrant looks so beautiful, classy, stunning, attractive, and gorgeous in her different lovely outfits she rocked as she posed for the camera in styles.

While celebrating her with adorable pictures shared, she wrote, To one of the most supportive in this industry. I celebrate you sister, thanks for always being so kind, friendly, and playful. May this New Year bring forth undiluted Grace and blessings. It’s love always.

Her colleagues, fans, and followers have also sent their birthday wishes to her.

Sunnewsop (

)