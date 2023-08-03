Actor Yul-Edochie Reacts As His Wife Actress Judy Austin Shares New Photos Of Herself On IG

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has used her most recent Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she has done it again by appearing in an elegant outfit. After seeing her post, her husband, Yul-Edochie, could not help but react as he expressed his opinion on her page.

In her new post, she showed up in a black outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a nice-looking hairdo that enhanced her beauty. Her neatly done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin.

She captioned her post by saying, “Thank you, Lord, for everything.” This caption along with her picture caught the attention of her husband, who reacted quickly to them.

Upon seeing her post, her husband Yul-Edochie was quick to react by saying, “The jail of the lady, he’s the best of words.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her husband, as evidenced by his positive comment.

