Actor, Yul Edochie all smiles as he steps out with his second wife, Judy Austin in new photo

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actor, Producer and Director, Yul Edochie took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself alongside his second wife, Judy Austin.

The talented Actor shared the photo on his Official Facebook page today being Tuesday the 15th day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “When you wake up in the morning, before you touch your phone, before you talk to anyone,

kneel down and pray, thank God for a new day. Dedicate your day and your life to God and he will never let you down, Make God your priority and he will make you his priority”, The actor wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Yul could be clearly spotted alongside his beautiful wife, Judy Austin and they both seems really amazing in their respective outfits. They also wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

Recall that about a year ago, the whole world was thrown into deep shock after Yul Edochie publicly came out to announce that he will be taking in Judy Austin as his second wife. Ever since the two love birds tied the knot, they

have been disturbing the social media space with love up photos and videos of themselves despite the criticism coming in from the fans and they are not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)