Actor, Williams Uchemba shares what happened few minutes before the death of his mother

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Producer, Comedian and Brand Influencer, Williams Uchemba took to social media to narrate what happened few minutes before the death of his mother.

In a post shared on his Official Facebook page today being Monday the 28th day of August, 2023 Williams revealed that few minutes before his mother passed away, she came into his room but her environment was of a different place, a place he has never seen before and she was just smiling at him.

The Actor stated that they were also other people around his mother during that time which he could not recognize and they were dancing and celebrating as if they had won a lottery.

Williams revealed that immediately he saw his mother, he recognized her but what baffled him the most was that his mother looked quite young as if she was in her 20’s. He further stressed that he immediately asked her to come back that they have been praying for her to get better but she told him that he shouldn’t bother himself that the place she is, is beautiful.

Williams Uchemba further stressed that immediately after that encounter, he got a call from the hospital that his mother has given up the ghost.

“I immediately recognized you, but something was different, you looked younger, like when you were 27 years old with your hair resting on your shoulders neatly brushed. I immediately asked you to come back, that we have been praying for you to get better, but you told me that the place you are now is beautiful”, Williams Uchemba wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

