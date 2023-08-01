Actor, Van Vicker steps out with his wife and children to mark his 46th birthday

Few moments ago, Popular Ghanaian Actor, Producer and Director, Van Vicker took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself alongside his family to mark his 46th birthday Anniversary.

The talented actor shared the photo on his Official Facebook page today being Tuesday the 1st day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “It’s a blessing to be surrounded by love, care, trust and support, it’s inspiriting. I thank y’all, far and near, physical and virtual”, Van Vicker wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, the talented actor could be clearly spotted alongside his beautiful wife and children and they all wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

Van Vicker is considered as one of the finest Actor in Ghana, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he have starred in over 100 movies some of which are: Beyonce, The President’s Daughter, Darkness Of Sorrow, Princess Tyra, Divine Love, Mummy’s Daughter, In The Eyes Of My Husband, The Return Of Beyonce, Palace Maid, Slave To Lust, Skinned, American Boy, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon as he’s still very active in the Industry. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

