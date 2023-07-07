ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actor, Olohuniyo Congratulates His Colleague, Joke Jigan As She Officially Weds Her Lover (Photos)

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, and filmmaker, Olasunkanmi Akanni better known by his stage name as Olohuniyo has congratulated his colleague in the movie industry, Joke Jigan as she officially wedded her longtime lover at Ikoyi Registry today. He took to his Instagram page to share loved up picture of Joke Jigan with her husband. A very big congratulation to her and May God be with their home.The newly wedded couple were seeing in the adorable picture very excited with beautiful smiles on their faces, rocking lovely well designed black gown and her husband in black fitted suit, as they posed for the camera in style.

Joke Jigan is a Nollywood actress, filmmaker, Movie producer, Mother, Entrepreneur, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with a lot of followers on her page. She is well known for her roles in Yoruba films, and has featured in several movies. She is a good roles interpreter. Joke can fit into any character in the movies.

Her colleagues, fans, and followers have also drop their congratulatory messages to her.

