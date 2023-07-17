Actor, Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates His Lookalike Immediate Elder Brother On His Birthday (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actor, and movie producer, Muyiwa Ademola Authentic has celebrated his lookalike immediate elder brother, Adewale Ademola, who is a Pastor on his birthday. He took to his Instagram page to share adorable pictures of his brother with his beautiful wife and children to celebrate his birthday as he turned year older. He is really striking a perfect resemblance of his brother. I wish him a happy birthday and God bless his new age. The celebrant was seeing in the adorable pictures with his children as he rocked matching native dress with his beautiful wife, very excited with beautiful smiles on their faces, poses for the camera in style.

He said in his post this great man here is my immediate egbon, it’s his birthday. Please and please help me to celebrate him. Happy birthday to you my darling Pastor Adewale Ademola. Long life and abundant prosper. O love you dear brother.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (

)