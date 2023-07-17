Actor Lateef Adedimeji Replies His Wife Mo-Bimpe, Who Said He Needs To Pay Her Another Bride-Price

Yoruba movie actor, Lateef Adedimeji has taken to his wife’s Instagram page to respond to her after she said that he needs to repay her bride price, saying that her gorgeousness is on a whole new level. This happened after the actress took to her Instagram page to share new pictures of herself in a native outfit.

Her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, who did not hold back from giving her a response, replied to her by saying that she is making money every day, as he also told her that he loves her so much.

In the statement made by the actress on her Instagram page, she said, “Alhaji needs to repay my bride price because this gorgeousness is on a whole new level.” While her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, replied to her by saying, “You that is making money every day.” I love you, my woman.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

