Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo Pictured With Ruby Orjiakor On Movie Set

Nigerian movie stars are constantly eager to socialise with one another on and off set. Junior Pope mingled with Ruby Orjiakor while on a movie set and posted the images on Instagram. The duo look stunning in their latest photos. This is not actually the first time Junior Pope has collaborated with his colleagues in Nollywood.

Many times, celebrities, especially actors, cross paths on a film set just to take lovely pictures. Junior Pope enjoys socialising with those who add to his career, and hence he decided to pose with Ruby in a stunning photograph on set. It’s interesting to know that healthy collaboration usually produces great results.

Junior Pope delights in updating his fans on social media about his recent activities. He is currently working on a new movie and wants to let his fans know about it. While flaunting pictures of himself with Ruby in a special moment on Instagram. There’s no doubt that they make a good pair in the movie industry.

