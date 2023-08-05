Actor, Jigan Babaoja Celebrates His Beautiful Darling Wife On Her Birthday Online

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, and comedian, Abimbola Kazeem also known by his stage name as Jigan Babaoja has celebrated his darling wife on her birthday with adorable pictures of his wife shared on Instagram page. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. Jigan Babaoja was seen in one of the pictures shared with the celebrant having quality time together as they posed for the camera.

He wrote: Happy birthday to my darling wife, today mark another beautiful day in your life. Wishing a loving and cheerful happy birthday that comes with lots of blessings from above and everlasting joy till forever! Enjoy your lovely day my princess.

Abimbola Kazeem is a Nollywood actor, Content creator, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Husband, Master of ceremony, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 1,100,000 followers. He is well known for his roles such as comedy, Gateman, Cook, Villager, Husband, and others. He has featured on several Yoruba films.

His colleagues such as Adenini Johnson, Bigvai Jokotoye, Kemi Afolabi, fans, and followers have also sent their birthday wishes to her.

