Actor Fredrick Leonard Reacts after his wife Peggy Ovire Shared new stunning pictures online

The popular Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire has taken to her social media account to share new stunning pictures and this got many people talking. The Nollywood star rocked a nice designer dress for fans and colleagues to admire her .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she said she always likes to dress well because it boosts her self esteem. Her husband, Fredrick Leonard while reacting to the pictures called her Mrs Leonard with a love emoji. Many other people have gone to social media to say lot of good things about her, some said she is very beautiful while others said they love her dress .

Peggy Ovire is a very talented and hardworking actress who is doing well for herself , she has featured in many movies across Nigeria . She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

