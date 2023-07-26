Actor Adeniyi Johnson Reacts As His Wife Oluwaseyi Edun Shares New Photos Of Herself On Instagram

Yoruba movie actress, Oluwaseyi Edun, who happens to be the wife of actor Adeniyi Johnson, has used her latest Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she has done it again by appearing in a nice-looking outfit. After seeing her post, her husband, Adeniyi Johnson, could not help but react as he made his feelings known towards her new post.

This time, she showed up in a two-piece outfit that looked good on her. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a lovely hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on a sunshade and trainers as she took the pictures in a standing position.

She captioned her post by saying, “Self love.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her husband, who reacted to them.

Upon coming across her post, her husband, Adeniyi Johnson, was quick to react by saying, “Can I take you for a date, please? Don’t tell your man.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her husband, as shown by his positive comment.

