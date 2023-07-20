Actor Adam Zango’s First Son Memorized The Holy Qur’an

Adamu Abdullahi Zango, a famous Kannywood actor, director, singer, dancer, and filmmaker, recently took to his verified Facebook handle to announce that his first son, Aliyu Haidar Adam Zango memorized the holy Book, also known as Quran.

Taking to his verified page, the renowned Hausa actor congratulated his 16-year-old son for memorizing the holy book and prayed for Allah to bless the child.

The filmmaker wrote; “Congratulations on completing your first Quran, Ma Sha Allah we are so proud of you. May the book of Allah guide you throughout your life, Ameen. @aliyu_haidar_zango”

Aliyu Haidar, who was born by the actor’s first wife (Amina Rani), is the first child in the actor’s family. Haidar followed in the footsteps of his father, as he had appeared in many movies and sang many songs under his father’s record label, White House Family.

