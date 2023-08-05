Acting With The Legendary For The First Time- Omowunmi Dada Says As She Drops Photos With Osuofia

One of the fast rising Nollywood actresses, Omowunmi Dada has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures with Nkem Owoh better known by his stage name as Osuofia and others on the movie set. They were seen in the adorable pictures very excited with beautiful smiles on their faces as they for the camera. Omowunmi Dada revealed in her post that she’s acting with the legendary actor, Nkem Owoh for the first time, as she asked fans what’s their favourite movie? She said has for her it would forever be Osofia in London that movie cracked me up. Making magic with the most amazing people.

Nkem Owoh also known as Osuofia is a Public figure, Nollywood actor, Comedian, Writer, Master of Ceremony, Father, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 166,000 followers. He is well known for his funny character in the films, who used to make people laugh with his unique talents at delivery of roles. He has featured in several Nollywood movies.

