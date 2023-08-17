A Woman Will Win This Season, I Haven’t Seen Any Outstanding Man, Ceec Tells Pere And Ike

Reality Star and former big brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceec who is also a contestant in the recently launched BBN all stars has given reasons why a woman should win the show

The beautiful and outspoken young lady made this known few minutes ago while talking to Pere and Ike, she said

“Guys A man is not going to win this season , it’s obvious, isn’t it? i am telling you I have not seen that outstanding man, ugly or not a girl will win, you will be shocked”

Cynthia is a thirty year old Lawyer, influencer, brand ambassador and entrepreneur from Enugu State, Nigeria. She was popular in the house for being bold and outspoken plus her entanglement with Tobi

