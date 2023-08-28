A Friend Said He Saw The Trending News And He Pleaded With My Husband And I Not To Separate-Simi

Popular and talented Nigerian singer, songwriter and artist, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko professionally known as Simi a recent video posted on her Instagram story has disclosed how a friend pleaded with her and Adekunle Gold not to separate after he saw the news of their possible separation trending online.

Simi made the video to express her total dissatisfaction in how Nigerians and bloggers take the little jokes made by celebrities too serious and mislead the public with the wrong information.

According to the singer, she had created a funny video where she asked her fans if she should quit her marriage with Adekunle Gold because he accidentally made an h-factor slip out of his mouth while recording a song. The video which was meant to be a joke was posted everywhere by bloggers, on the internet and social media platforms and everyone thought she was quitting her marriage just because of an h-factor.

Speaking further, Simi said a friend who saw the trending news came to her and Adekunle Gold and pleaded with them not to quit their marriage.

In her words, she said “Someone needs to check on Nigerian media and mental health because you all do too much. Because I posted that I will now be wearing glasses, someone asked if I am going blind, even my brother called and told me he read in a newspaper that I was going blind. Why are you posting the joke I made on a newspaper, with all the things happening in Nigeria it’s Simi you posted. And when I jokingly tweeted that my husband has an h-factor, if I should quit the marriage or stay. A friend saw my husband and pleaded with him and I not to separate that he just saw the trending news”.

