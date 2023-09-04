“A Conqueror Doesn’t Speak, I Owe No One No Explanation For My Life Decisions”-Bolanle Ninalowo

Bolanle Ninalowo, the Nigerian actor known for his charismatic presence on and off the screen, recently took to social media to address his past and set the record straight. In a candid post, he declared, “A conqueror doesn’t speak! I owe no one no explanation for my life decisions!! Bloggers are simply hypocrites in thirst for clout!!”

Ninalowo, who has been in the public eye for both his professional accomplishments and personal life, expressed his frustration with sensationalist journalism. He clarified that any interviews circulating about him are old, dating back six years, and don’t reflect his current reality.

However, what caught the attention of many was his acknowledgment that his infidelity had a detrimental impact on his marriage. Ninalowo candidly admitted, “I had lost control over my wife.” It appears that he took responsibility for his actions and worked towards restoring his relationship, even though it ultimately ended.

The actor’s message is a reminder that public figures face intense scrutiny and judgment, and they too grapple with personal challenges. Bolanle Ninalowo’s transparency about his journey serves as a lesson in personal growth and self-accountability for us all.

See the screenshot of his full post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (

)