ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A Big Dog Tried To Attack Me Today, I Didn’t Run I Faced It, Reality Star Laycon Narrates

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba known as Laycon has narrated what he did when a big dog tried to attack him and his per dog earlier today

According to the handsome and energetic young man, he didn’t run but instead stood his ground, using his official Twitter handle, he said

“So a big dog just tried to attack me and my small dog inside my estate… I no run ooo… I face the dog… my adrenaline is up now sha… Omo !!!”

Check out the screenshot below


Laycon is a twenty Nine year old rapper, singer, songwriter, influencer, media personality and brand ambassador from Ogun State, Nigeria. He was popular in the house for his friendship with Vee plus the alteration he had with Erica

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment

Lisajoe (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBNailjaAllStars: At This Point, Ilebaye Needs To Hold One Person And Fight To Death, Then Leave The House – Peace

6 mins ago

“It’s Always A Wonderful Moment” Actress Destiny Etiko Says As She Bonds With Her Mother (Photos)

2 hours ago

Reactions as Singer, Akon and his wife, Tomeka steps out with their 9 children

2 hours ago

Fans compare Wizkid’s jacket to that of the late Michael Jackson

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button