A Big Dog Tried To Attack Me Today, I Didn’t Run I Faced It, Reality Star Laycon Narrates

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba known as Laycon has narrated what he did when a big dog tried to attack him and his per dog earlier today

According to the handsome and energetic young man, he didn’t run but instead stood his ground, using his official Twitter handle, he said

“So a big dog just tried to attack me and my small dog inside my estate… I no run ooo… I face the dog… my adrenaline is up now sha… Omo !!!”

Check out the screenshot below





Laycon is a twenty Nine year old rapper, singer, songwriter, influencer, media personality and brand ambassador from Ogun State, Nigeria. He was popular in the house for his friendship with Vee plus the alteration he had with Erica

