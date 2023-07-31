A Big Dog Tried To Attack Me Today; I Didn’t Run, I Faced It” -Reality Star, BBN S5 Laycon Narrates

Reality star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as Laycon, shared a recent encounter with a big dog attempting to attack him and his pet dog. Instead of running, Laycon bravely stood his ground, as he revealed on his official Twitter handle. He expressed a surge of adrenaline after facing the intimidating situation.

“A big dog just tried to attack me and my small dog inside my estate. I didn’t run; instead, I faced the dog. My adrenaline is up now, sha. Omo!”

Laycon, a 29-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter, influencer, media personality, and brand ambassador from Ogun State, Nigeria, gained popularity in the Big Brother Naija house for his friendship with Vee and his interactions with Erica.

In my opinion, I believe Laycon should have run away rather than facing the dog because, at times, the bite of a dog might not be funny.

