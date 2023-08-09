“A beautiful baby girl with the cutest smile ever” – Mercy Chinwo says as she shares new pictures

The popular Nigerian Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo has got her fans and colleagues talking after she shared new lovely pictures online. She shared the pictures through her social media account and she praised herself.

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she wrote “A beautiful baby girl with the cutest smile ever”. She said its an AI generated pictures and she love that it used one of her favourite colours which is orange. Many people couldn’t help but gush over her, some said they love her smile while others said she is the favourite.

Mercy Chinwo is a very talented and hardworking gospel Singer who is doing well for herself, she has achieved a lot for herself. She has inspired many people through her songs and this has earned her lot of admirations. She is currently making waves in the Gospel Music industry.

