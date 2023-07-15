4 Effective Ways To Combating Cyber-Bullying – Juliet Ibrahim Reveals

Ghanaian-born Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has suggested four approaches which according to her would be effective in taming the social media menace called Cyber-Bullying.

Cyberbullying is the use of electronic communication to bully a person, typically by sending messages of an intimidating or threatening nature.

Speaking on how to curb the activities of cyberbullies, Juliet highlighted four approaches that can help subdue cyberbullying.

She said, “My suggestion for combating cyber-bullying requires a multi-faceted approach.

Education and awareness campaigns – according to Ibrahim, orientation change can help users understand the consequences of their actions, and promote empathy on the internet. Policies – Juliet also urged social media platforms to implement stricter policies and mechanisms that can promptly identify and address instances of cyberbullying. Culture of Kindness and Respect – The 30-Days In Atlanta star actress opined that “Encouraging a culture of kindness and respect online is essential, and individuals should also take steps to protect themselves by blocking and reporting abusive accounts. Finally, she advocated for Collaboration between social media platforms, users, and organizations. According to her, such a collaboration is vital to effectively handling cyberbullies and creating a safer digital environment for everyone.”

Julieth who stated that cyberbullying ranges from personal attacks to disagreements or criticisms of her works, reveals how she handles personal experience.

“Unfortunately, I have experienced cyberbullying in the past but I handle such situations by focusing on my mental well-being and prioritizing self-care while surrounding myself with a strong support system, and engaging with positive influences to overcome such challenges”, Juliet has stated.

DFMedia (

)