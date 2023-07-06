31-Year-Old BBN Star, Maria Shows Off Her Beauty And Baby Bump in New Photos Online

Few hours ago, Maria Chike Benjamin, a TV host and former Big Brother Naija star, flaunted her beauty and baby bump through new photos she uploaded on Instagram. Maria is also a brand ambassador and an Instagram socialite.

It would be recalled that the 31-year-old had revealed that she is expecting her first child in a video she uploaded on Instagram few days ago. Meanwhile, the expectant mother has taken to her social media platforms to serenade her fans with beautiful photos of her baby bump.

In the photos Maria posted on Instagram, she wore a nice sheer outfit that complemented her skin tone giving her a radiant outlook. Her hairstyle looked simple yet elegant and her make up added an extra touch to her natural beauty. Below are the photos Maria Chike uploaded on Instagram.

Maria’s fans and followers were enamored with the photos she shared online and showed her love and support. Other celebrities also gushed over the photos and celebrated her as well. Below are screenshots of some reactions from Instagram.

