3 Young Nigerian Musicians Who Are Enjoying International Recognition (PHOTOS)

1.Tems

Tems, who has been doing well for herself locally, started to be recognized by a much more larger audience after she was featured by Wizkid on a track off his 2020 studio album. The track “Essence” became a favorite among music lovers worldwide and ever since then, her career has continued to grow. She has won several international awards and also collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the world, such as Drake, Future and many more.

2. Rema

Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has done an impressive job in establishing himself as one of Nigeria’s youngest and brightest stars. His unique sound of Afrobeat, trap, and pop has resonated and captured the attention of audiences worldwide. Though Rema’s hit single “Calm Down” which he released in 2019, has gained millions of streams globally, and has helped in earning him recognition as a rising international sensation.

3. Fireboy DML

Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML, has quickly risen to fame ever since he was discovered and signed to YBNL. His debut album received critical acclaim and earned him a dedicated fan base globally. One of Fireboy DML’s music that has solidified his place internationally is his 2021 hit single “Peru”. Popular British singer Ed Sheeran, was featured on the remix of the song, which did incredibly well on various streaming platforms.

