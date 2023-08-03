3 famous wrestlers who steers in 2023 Hollywood movies.

Some wrestlers after retirement do not just stop thier acting career. Noticable this year, three famous retired wrestlers has steered in different Hollywood movies. Here are the three wrestlers that have steered in Hollywood movies 2023.

1. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock is a professional American wrestler and actor. Dwayne Johnson who have been steering as Agent Luke Hobb in Fast and Furious continues to portray the character as he appears in Fast X 2023.

2. David Michael Bautista

David Michael Bautista better known by the ring name Bautista is a professional wrestler, actor, mixed martial artist and body builder. Bautista have been portraying the role of Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy and he still steers as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 2023.

3. John Felix Anthony Cena

John Felix Anthony Cena simply known as John Cena is also a professional wrestler and actor. He has steered in numerous Hollywood movies. John Cena appears in two Hollywood movies in 2023. Firstly as Jacob, brother of Dominic in Fast X and secondly steers as Chris in Hidden Strike 2023.

All Acredited Google Photos

DannyEvolution (

)