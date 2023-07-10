26-Year-Old BBN Star, Esther Agunbiade Stir Reactions With New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

Former Big Brother Naija star, Esther Agunbiade has used her new Instagram post to share pictures of herself as she went on an outing. She is someone who loves to go out to enjoy herself, and she has done it again by going to the pool to catch some fun. Many of her fans who came across the post could not help but react as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her latest post, she showed up with a beautiful hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She appeared in a swimwear outfit that looked good on her. She puts on a sunshade as she enjoys herself at the pool.

She captioned her post by saying, “Lazy pool day.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Some of the people who saw the post were impressed to see her having a good time on her outing at the pool, and they reacted positively to her new post.

Worldnewsreporter (

)