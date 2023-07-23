ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

23/07 Makes It Exactly A Year Since I Was On The Show – Ex BBN HouseMate, Doyin

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Doyin has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she celebrates her debut in the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show today, today makes it a year that Doyin graced our screens. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Doyin.

Doyin is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show. She said, “23/07 makes it exactly a year since I was on the show. It’s been the most fulfilling, grounding and challenging experience of my life but I have loved every bit of it. Thank you God 🙏 Thank you Multichoice🙏 Thank you Deelights Thank you to myself for holding it down!”. This statement generated several reactions and comments from several celebrities and public figures.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions as Actor, Williams Uchemba steps out with his wife, Brunella in new photos

9 mins ago

I Have Officially Given My Life To Christ, I Am Born Again – BBN Star Ifuennada Reveals

22 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Delete, Apologise To Muslims, Move On–Sani To Davido; Ohaneze Ndigbo Declares Simon Ekpa Wanted

35 mins ago

Davido promises to gift hotel staff, Ngozi 10 thousand dollars for returning customers money in Lagos

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button