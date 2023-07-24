22-Year-Old BBN Star Angel Smith Flaunts Her Beauty In Bikini outfit

Angel Smith is a 23-year-old Big Brother Naija Star, she is also a brand ambassador and an Instagram socialite who enjoys showcasing her lifestyle on social media to impress her fans and followers. Recently, she uploaded some bikini photos which generated some reactions from her fans and followers online. Below is a photo of Angel Smith.

Angel wore a brown bikini outfit in the pictures she posted on social media, her outfit looked amazing on her and enabled her to flaunt her beauty. Her wavy hairstyle appeared quite classical and her makeup augmented her beauty. Below is a photo of Angel in a Bikini outfit.

Her fans and followers couldn’t help but compliment her when they came across her pictures, they stated that she looked gorgeous. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Instagram.

What are your thoughts about the recent photos Angel posted online? Do you think she looks amazing?

