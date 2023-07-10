13 Years Of Blissful Marriage And 18 Years Of Courtship- Dave Ogbeni Marks 13th Wedding Anniversary

Popular actor and filmmaker, Dave Ogbeni has taken to his verified Instagram page to share recent and throwback photos with his beautiful wife, Viva Omoye as he celebrates their 13th wedding anniversary.

Dave urged everyone to celebrate with them, adding that it has been 13 years of happiness for them and 18 years of courtship. He added that there is so much to say and he might not analyze all in his post but just wants to thank his wife for accepting him for who he’s.

He affirmed that he wouldn’t have amount to anything without her, thanking her for making their marriage a sweet place.

In conclusion, Dave appreciated his wife for her love, kindness, resilience, and understanding and also thanked her for giving him children, calling her his baby forever.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent congratulatory messages.

Actress, Mary Igwe said, “Wow 13 years! Happy anniversary my person”.

Happy wedding anniversary to the couple.

EssienAkpan (

)