“Hair Expert Hub” A Platform For Beauty Entrepreneurs In Africa And Europe

Hair Expert Hub, a new online platform for hairdressers, hairstylists, and barbers, is now live with the goal of connecting professionals in the hair industry with potential customers in their local area.

“We created Hair Expert Hub to make it easier for local hair experts to showcase their skills and services, and for customers to find and book appointments with the right hair expert for their needs” said Yusuf Muritala, founder of Hair Expert Hub with over 5 years as a Digital Marketing Specialist..

Hair Expert Hub is free to use for both hair professionals and customers. Professionals can create a profile and list their beauty services, while customers can search for professionals in their local area and book them. So far, the response from both hair professionals and customers has been positive. If you’re a hair professional looking to expand your business, or a customer

looking for a new hair stylist or barber, head over to Hair Expert Hub and give it a try.

“We are excited to provide a platform that helps hair experts grow their business and connect with new customers, while also making it easier for customers to find the right hair expert for their needs”; Yusuf added.

Hair Expert Hub is constantly working to improve and expand the features and functionality of the website to benefit both business members and their customers.

To learn more about Hair Expert Hub and join the community of hair experts, visit

https://hairexperthub.com/

Yusuf Muritala

Hair Expert Hub

[email protected]